Business Standard

High commissions by Swiggy, Zomato have restaurants turning to alternatives

New players such as Thrive and DotPe, which charge less, are emerging as a choice

Topics
Swiggy | Zomato | restaurants

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

food delivery
Because of the high commission, restaurants are ending up charging higher rates for deliveries than for dine-in menus

Tired of rising commissions, Nitin Chadha, co-owner of Madison & Pike, decided to sever ties with Zomato and Swiggy. When the Gurugram-based café had tied up with these food aggregators some five years ago, the commission was around 12 per cent. “It went up to 20-odd per cent in 2019 and to 25 per cent a year later. That’s when we decided to pull the plug; it was not sustainable for our business,” says Chadha.

First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 15:39 IST

