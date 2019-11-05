High gold prices, soft jewellery demand weigh on Titan's Q2 performance

reported a muted performance for September 2019 quarter (Q2) on Tuesday after market hours, thanks to higher and weakness in overall consumption. This took a toll on the company’s key jewellery business, which accounts for 80-85 per cent of overall sales as well as operating profit. On a standalone basis, while the jewellery and watch major’s operating revenue at Rs 4,435 crore remained almost flat at the year-ago level, profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 429.4 crore was down 3.7 per cent and net profit was up by just 1.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 320.2 crore. Even as tax outgo fell with the company shifting to the new tax regime, revenue, PBT and net profit were below Bloomberg consensus expectations of Rs 4,569 crore, Rs 482 crore and Rs 362 crore, respectively.

Higher not only pulled down overall demand for the yellow metal amidst feeble consumer sentiment (jewellery volume was down 14 per cent), but also led to highest ever hedging losses for the company. While were up 14 per cent sequentially and 22 per cent year-on-year in Q2, booked Rs 120 crore in hedging losses. It must be noted that while had recently indicated of hedging losses in its Q2 update last month, hedging loss only affects the topline.

Had it not been for hedging losses, Titan would have reported a 7 per cent growth in retail in Q2, as compared to a 1.5 per cent year-on-year decline in reported sales, its first decline since September 2015 quarter. Growth in watches business too fell to 6.4 per cent from 20.4 per cent in the June 2019 quarter (Q1).





ALSO READ: India's gold demand fell 32% in Sep quarter on weak sentiment, high prices

Due to the lacklustre performance and more-than-expected weakness in consumer sentiment, Titan lowered its H2FY20 (October 2019 to March 2020) revenue growth guidance sharply to 11-13 per cent from around 20 per cent earlier. However, the road ahead may not be as bad. Improved jewellery demand during festive season and the upcoming wedding season should help the jewellery business. According to the management, jewellery business grew by 10 per cent during Dussehra and Diwali festivals.

Notably, demand pressure was more for low-priced jewellery. Off-take of pricey products were relatively better in Q2, with share of studded jewellery up at 38 per cent from 25 per cent in Q1 and 35 per cent a year back. This supported a 127 basis point year-on-year expansion in overall gross profit margin besides inventory gains. Discounts and feeble operating leverage, however, restricted improvement in operating profit margin to 97 basis points year-on-year at 11.6 per cent.

Having said that, the stock could see some pressure. “Given the dismal performance in H1FY20 (April to September 2019), there would be a downward revision in Titan’s revenue growth and operating margin for FY20, warranting a valuation de-rating for the stock,” says Priyank Chheda, analyst at Reliance Securities.

At 51 times FY21 estimated earnings, the stock is trading at 35 per cent premium valuation to its long-term historical average.