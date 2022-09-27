JUST IN
Higher gas prices raise difficult questions for Reliance, Adani Group

The 153% jump in prices of natural gas this year has raised the stakes for the government of India to get its policy right in the sector

Reliance Industries | Adani Group | Gas price

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

Both tycoons are participating in the upcoming 5G spectrum auction in India

Amazingly, India’s two largest industrial groups stand on the two ends of the natural gas equation. The Adani group is largely a buyer of gas for use in its city gas distribution licenses stretching over 52 geographical areas that cover 15 per cent of the country, according to its own published data. Reliance Industries Limited is also a seller of gas from its largely off-shore projects, accounting for a third of the country's domestic production.

Read our full coverage on Reliance Industries

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 09:04 IST

