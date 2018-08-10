JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

BSE seeks specific details on Jet Airways' board meetings, Q1 results delay
Business Standard

Hindalco Industries Q1 profit surges to Rs 4.14 bn, misses estimates

Revenue from operations inched up 1.7% to Rs 105.93 billion

Reuters 

Hindalco Industries
Hindalco Industries

Aluminium producer Hindalco Industries Ltd posted a 43 per cent jump in first-quarter profit on Friday, but missed analysts' estimates.

Profit was Rs 4.14 billion ($60.07 million) in the three months through June 30, compared with Rs 2.90 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement https://www.nseindia.com/corporate/NSERESULTS_10082018140537.zip.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 4.21 billion, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.

Revenue from operations of the company, which also manufactures copper products and fertilisers, inched up 1.7 per cent to Rs 105.93 billion.
First Published: Fri, August 10 2018. 15:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements