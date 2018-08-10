Hindalco Industries Q1 profit surges to Rs 4.14 bn, misses estimates

Aluminium producer Ltd posted a 43 per cent jump in first-quarter profit on Friday, but missed analysts' estimates.

Profit was Rs 4.14 billion ($60.07 million) in the three months through June 30, compared with Rs 2.90 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement https://www.nseindia.com/corporate/NSERESULTS_10082018140537.zip.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 4.21 billion, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.

Revenue from operations of the company, which also manufactures copper products and fertilisers, inched up 1.7 per cent to Rs 105.93 billion.