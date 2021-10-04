Hindustan Zinc mined metal production rises 4% to 2,48,000 tonnes in Q2

-
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Monday said its mined metal production increased by 4 per cent to 2,48,000 tonnes in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal.
The company's mined metal production was at 2,38,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.
"Mined metal production for Q2 FY22 was 248,000 tonnes, up 4 per cent as compared to Q2 FY21 on account of higher ore production at Rampura Agucha, Sindesar Khurd and Zawar mines supported by improvement in recovery, which has been partly offset by lower mining grades," Hindustan Zinc said in a filing to the BSE.
In comparison to Q1 FY'22, it is up by 12 per cent, mainly due to higher ore production at Sindesar Khurd and improvement in mining grade and recovery, the filing said.
Integrated metal production was 2,09,000 tonnes for Q2 FY'22, down 12 per cent as compared to both Q2 FY'21 and Q1 FY'22 on account of extended shutdown at one of the roasters at Chanderiya Smelter for repairs and overhaul of structural components.
Integrated zinc production was 162,000 tonnes, down 10 per cent as compared to Q2 FY'21 and down by 14 per cent as compared to Q1 FY'22.
Integrated lead production was 47,000 tonnes for Q2 FY'22, down 18 per cent as compared to Q2 FY'21 on account of annual shutdown at Dariba Lead smelters and down four per cent as compared to Q1 FY'22.
