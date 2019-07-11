Hiranandani Group plans to build data centres under the brand Yotta

Real estate developer Hiranandani Group is foraying into the shared data centre space, where it will build and lease buildings to corporates to store their data. The group plans to build data centres under the brand Yotta in Panvel, near Mumbai, and Chennai. It has hired Sunil Gupta as managing partner and CEO of Yotta.

In Panvel, the group plans to build a data centre park which, it claims, will be the country’s largest, spread over 18 acres. It will have five data centres and 30,000 racks. The first building at the park will be launched this December, said Darshan Hiranandani, ...