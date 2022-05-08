Home ministry grants clearance to Jet Airways after successful test flight

-
Union home ministry has granted security clearance to Jet Airways that is planning to relaunch commercial flight operations in the next few months, according to an official document.
The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoters of Jet Airways. The airline in its old avatar was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019.
Last Thursday, the airline conducted its test flight to and from the Hyderabad airport in a step towards obtaining the air operator certificate.
A letter sent by the civil aviation ministry to the airline on May 6 informed it about the grant of the security clearance by the Union home ministry.
The letter, which has been accessed by PTI, said, it is "directed to refer to your application… to convey security clearance for change in shareholding pattern of the company/firm, for scheduled operator permit, on the basis of security clearance received from the Ministry of Home Affairs".
Last Thursday's test flight was conducted to prove to aviation regulator DGCA that the aircraft and its components are operating normally.
After the test flight on Thursday, the airline has to conduct proving flights after which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will grant the air operator certificate.
Proving flights are similar to commercial flight with DGCA officials and airline officials as passengers and cabin crew members on board.
