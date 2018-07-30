Honda launches 2018 upgrades of 110cc Aviator and Activa i scooters

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) has launched the 2018 versions of Activa i and Aviator in India. While the Honda Aviator 2018 is retailing at Rs 55,157(ex-showroom Delhi), the new Activa i is available for Rs 50,010(ex-showroom Delhi). The new scooters come with a few cosmetic and functional updates while the powertrain and engine tuning are left unchanged. Bookings have already started across the Honda dealerships of India and deliveries are expected shortly.

The new 110cc scooter now comes with an LED headlamp and Honda has been consistent in upgrading the scooter range with LED headlamps after the launch of Grazia. Other upgradations include four-in-one lock, switch to open the seat, retractable rear hook and daytime running LED (DRLs). The scooters continue to be powered by the tried-and-tested 110-cc, four-stroke fan-cooled, single-cylinder petrol engine, known for its reliability and refinement. This engine churns out 8 PS of peak power and 9 Nm of peak torque. A CVT automatic transmission is standard with this engine and comes with both kick start and electric start options as standard across the range.

The Aviator gets a few changes with a small price increase of Rs. 1,405 for the drum brake and steel wheel-equipped variant and there are two more variants on offer – drum brake-equipped alloy wheeled variant and a front disc brake-equipped alloy-wheeled version. The lightweight Honda Activa i scooter comes with new dual tone colour options over the previous version accounted for by a marginal price hike. It also gets a revised instrument cluster, metallic exhaust muffler, front storage hook and new body graphics. All variants come with tubeless tyres as standard. The automatic scooters compete with the and the

Suspension components remain the same with telescopic forks in the front and a mono-shock rear suspension. The Aviator also gets a new paint scheme – Pearl Spartan Red. Other paint schemes on the Aviator include Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Pearl Amazing White. The Aviator and the Activa i are among the six automatic scooters that Honda sells in India. The other five scooters are the Grazia, Activa 5G, Activa 125 and Dio.