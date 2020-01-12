Honda to press accelerator on a line-up of new models amid sales slump

Japanese automobile maker Honda has taken some recent hard knocks in India but plans to press the accelerator on a line-up of new models to get growth back on track. Top executives say they expect to close the financial year with a 'significant' decline in sales but also aim to go back to the earlier pace of growth in 2020-21.

Honda sold 192,000 vehicles in 2015-16. This slid to 85,751 in the first nine months of the current financial year, April to December. Industry analysts say it continues to enjoy large brand recall and credibility but hasn’t responded ...