JUST IN
Hope ad revenue to recover fully to pre-Covid level by Q4: PVR CEO
Bharat Petroleum to incur gross marketing losses in current fiscal: Fitch
Centre looking to phase out codeine-based cough syrups, irrational FDCs
Gold Plus Glass Industry, Uniparts India get Sebi's nod to float IPOs
Vodafone Idea, EESL to install 5 mn IoT-based smart meters in UP, Haryana
Shareholders' nod to Nabha Power plan to convert debt into equity
Cement firms' profitability seen dipping 15% on input costs: Report
Dubai-based Mark ab Capital invests Rs 350 crore in Shriram EPC equity
Goldi Solar to invest Rs 5,000 cr to raise module manufacturing capacity
Air India's future market share depends on aviation sector's probabilities
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Centre looking to phase out codeine-based cough syrups, irrational FDCs
Business Standard

Hope ad revenue to recover fully to pre-Covid level by Q4: PVR CEO

Brahmastra has done well for the cinema industry. It has put the Boycott-Bollywood movement to rest.

Topics
PVR Cinemas | festive season | cinema multiplex

Viveat Susan Pinto 

Gautam Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, PVR
Gautam Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, PVR

PVR opened a six-screen multiplex on Monday in Pune, a market that accounts for its 16-17 per cent revenue from the western region. The multiplex chain is on track to open 125 screens by investing Rs 400 crore in the current financial year (FY23), Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer, PVR, said during an interview with Viveat Susan Pinto. Dutta also threw light on PVR's festival season advertising prospects, second-half content calendar, and total theatrical business expected from Brahmastra. Edited Excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PVR Cinemas

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 21:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.