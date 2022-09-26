Hope ad revenue to recover fully to pre-Covid level by Q4: PVR CEO

opened a six-screen multiplex on Monday in Pune, a market that accounts for its 16-17 per cent revenue from the western region. The multiplex chain is on track to open 125 screens by investing Rs 400 crore in the current financial year (FY23), Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer, PVR, said during an interview with Viveat Susan Pinto. Dutta also threw light on PVR's festival season advertising prospects, second-half content calendar, and total theatrical business expected from Brahmastra. Edited Excerpts: