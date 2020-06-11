Hotels, travel brands pitch for a rebound as Covid-19 lockdown eases

Looking into the camera, mask and glove in place, the staff at Taj Hotels vouch for the safe processes being employed in their properties in a short video welcoming people back to the hotel.

On a similar note, Oberoi Hotels has launched a social media campaign with its housekeeping, front office and kitchen team bantering over how they have spent the lockdown, smartening up their hospitality protocol. MakeMyTrip has a Corona handbook, ITC Hotels has a video about the hygiene focus at its properties, and Airbnb conveys the same message through a new cleaning handbook for its hosts on its ...