JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Covid-19 impact: Xiaomi, Oppo turn to expensive imports as units struggle
Business Standard

Hotels, travel brands pitch for a rebound as Covid-19 lockdown eases

As lockdown eases, ITC, Taj Hotels, Oyo, MakeMyTrip play up the safety line, bank on employee endorsements to rebuild trust in their brands

Topics
Coronavirus | hotel jobs | Lockdown

Shally Seth Mohile & Arundhuti Dasgupta  |  Mumbai 

Looking into the camera, mask and glove in place, the staff at Taj Hotels vouch for the safe processes being employed in their properties in a short video welcoming people back to the hotel.

On a similar note, Oberoi Hotels has launched a social media campaign with its housekeeping, front office and kitchen team bantering over how they have spent the lockdown, smartening up their hospitality protocol. MakeMyTrip has a Corona handbook, ITC Hotels has a video about the hygiene focus at its properties, and Airbnb conveys the same message through a new cleaning handbook for its hosts on its ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 23:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU