How auto firms plan to woo customers, motivate sales staff post lockdown

Arecent survey, The Invisible Car Salesman, by EY suggests that the number of people using public transport, such as buses or metro trains, may drop by half after the pandemic-induced restrictions are lifted, while the number of those using private vehicles may double from 34 per cent to 66 per cent.

As India eases some restrictions and many automobile dealerships restart operations after over a month of keeping their shutters down, what will be the primary target for brands? Offloading idle stock or regaining the trust of the customers? How are they wooing customers to come to their ...