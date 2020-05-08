How to get the most out of your fixed deposits as interest rates fall

State Bank of India has cut the fixed deposit (FD) rates for the third time in two months, in a move that comes into effect on May 12. Other banks are expected to follow suit. So if you are looking to invest in FDs, you'd do well to start right away to stay ahead of the rate reduction.

Says M Barve Founder MB Wealth Financial Solutions: "Generally, in a falling interest rate scenario debt funds are also an investment avenue to look into. But, the scenario this time around (with debt MFs in trouble) is different. Also, Interest rates on FDs have not reached the bottom and could ...