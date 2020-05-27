How Covid-19 will change playbook for brands with shift in consumer habits

Consumer behaviour has undergone a complete overhaul as a result of Covid-19 and the associated lockdown and that calls for brands create a new set of rules with which they will target, woo and finally win over customers.

A joint report by Facebook India and the Boston Consulting Group, titled ‘Turn the Tide,’ focuses on the changes in consumer behaviour and the altered the path-to-purchase to set down a rough guide for the new world. The report has identified 11 trends of consumer behaviour that have emerged in this period and the impact that these are likely to have on ...