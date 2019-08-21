How Samsung is flying high on India R&D and driving key innovations

In 1994, Dipesh Shah quit his job in Bengaluru and joined electronics giant Samsung in South Korea. What impressed the young engineer most about the firm were its technological innovations. For instance, as soon as Shah landed in Seoul and drove out of the airport, he was able to make a phone call to his mother back home right from the car.

In those days, this was advanced, cutting edge technology. Shah’s engagement with Samsung and its technological innovations endured. And when he came back to India in 1996, he became the company’s first employee in the country and helped ...