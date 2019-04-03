How UB Group is extending the Kingfisher brand into non-alcoholic beverages

For the second time in its lifetime, Brand Kingfisher is campaigning for a perception shift. First, after the debacle of Kingfisher Airlines and the flight of its high-profile former owner Vijay Mallya, the UB Group sought to distance the brand from its past and keep the focus on what it is universally recognised for, beer.

And now, as it prepares for the all-India launch of its first non-alcoholic product, Kingfisher Radler, the group wants consumers to think beyond beer when they think Kingfisher. Given Kingfisher’s, near-generic identification with beer, this is a tough call. ...