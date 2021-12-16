HP Adhesives IPO subscribed 8 times on second day of subscription

-
The initial public offer of HP Adhesives Limited was
subscribed eight times on the second day of subscription on Thursday.
The company's IPO received bids for 2,03,03,100 shares against 25,28,500 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 40.29 times, non institutional investors 1.90 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 34 per cent.
The initial public offer (IPO) of HP Adhesives Limited was subscribed 3.48 times on the first day of the offer on Wednesday following a strong response from retail investors.
The company's IPO is of up to 45,97,200 equity shares having a price range of Rs 262-274 per share.
Unistone Capital is the manager to the offer.
