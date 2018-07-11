JUST IN
HP unveils gaming-centric Omen, Pavilion-series laptops: Know price, specs

While the Omen 15 is built for performance and enthusiast gamers, the Pavilion Gaming 15 is designed to meet the diverse needs of casual users

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

(L-R) HP Omen 15 and HP Pavilion Gaming 15

 

HP India on July 10 unveiled the gaming-centric Omen 15 and Pavilion Gaming 15 notebooks at a starting price of Rs 74,990 and Rs 1,05,990, respectively. The company also unveiled gaming accessories such as the HP Omen sequencer keyboard, HP Omen reactor mouse and HP Omen X transceptor backpack. These accessories would be available starting August at a starting price of Rs 10,999 for keyboard, Rs 3,499 for mouse and Rs 11,999 for backpack.

The Pavilion Gaming 15 notebook is an everyday use device designed for serious gamers. However, the Omen 15 is a power-packed proposition in gaming segment with a small form-factor and powerful innards. While the Omen 15 is built for performance and enthusiast gamers, the Pavilion Gaming 15 is designed to meet the diverse needs of casual users.

 

Pavilion Gaming 15 - Front

 

Designed for casual gamers, the HP Pavilion Gaming 15 combines portability and powerful hardware for gameplay, content creation, and productivity. The laptop features dual fans with exhaust vents located on the back corners to keep the notebook’s thermals in control. Powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i7 H-series processor, the notebooks offers a flexible variety of storage and dual storage options for storage acceleration. For immersive gaming experience, the notebook comes with a discreet Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphic card.

 

Pavilion Gaming 15 - Back

 

  • Features 15.6-inch screen that stretches from edge-to-edge and leaves only 9.8mm thin bezel on the sides.
  • Audio is taken care by dual stereo speakers custom tuned by B&O Play, which also supports HP Audio Boost technology. The speakers are mounted at the top of the keyboard deck for clearer output.
  • Features a 3-phase motor fan, which generates a stable torque while reducing vibrations and noise, for managing notebook thermals

 

HP Omen 15 - Side front

Designed for serious gamers, the Omen 15 laptop is equipped with gaming-ready screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of seven millisecond. The laptop supports Omen command center software with Game Stream, and a range of professional-grade gaming accessories that include the world’s first gaming headset with active earcup cooling technology and the OMEN by HP sequencer keyboard. The laptop is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i7 processors, paired with up to 16GB DDR4-2666 RAM and a virtual reality (VR)-ready NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 with MAX-Q Design. The laptop also offers dual storage options – solid-state drive + hard disk drive.

HP Omen 15 - Side back

 

  • The laptop features larger fans, a 3-phase motor, and fluid dynamic bearings to create less friction and more consistent fan speed control in all configurations. Vents on the back and bottom of the laptop pull in cool air while two large fans push out heat at the rear corners. 
  • The 15.6-inch fullHD resolution diagonal display supports 144hz refresh rate, 60Hz 4k9 and Nvidia G-SYNC technology on select configurations. It also features four-zone keyboard lighting with WASD anti-ghosting keys for customised control for gamers.
  • The notebooks sports stereo speakers powered with by Bang & Olufsen, along and a discrete audio amplifier.

 


First Published: Wed, July 11 2018. 14:20 IST

