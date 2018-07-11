HP unveils gaming-centric Omen, Pavilion-series laptops: Know price, specs

HP Omen 15, Pavilion Gaming 15 laptops and gaming accessories unveiled
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 notebook
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 features
- Features 15.6-inch screen that stretches from edge-to-edge and leaves only 9.8mm thin bezel on the sides.
- Audio is taken care by dual stereo speakers custom tuned by B&O Play, which also supports HP Audio Boost technology. The speakers are mounted at the top of the keyboard deck for clearer output.
- Features a 3-phase motor fan, which generates a stable torque while reducing vibrations and noise, for managing notebook thermals
HP Omen 15 notebook
Designed for serious gamers, the Omen 15 laptop is equipped with gaming-ready screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of seven millisecond. The laptop supports Omen command center software with Game Stream, and a range of professional-grade gaming accessories that include the world’s first gaming headset with active earcup cooling technology and the OMEN by HP sequencer keyboard. The laptop is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i7 processors, paired with up to 16GB DDR4-2666 RAM and a virtual reality (VR)-ready NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 with MAX-Q Design. The laptop also offers dual storage options – solid-state drive + hard disk drive.
HP Omen 15 features
- The laptop features larger fans, a 3-phase motor, and fluid dynamic bearings to create less friction and more consistent fan speed control in all configurations. Vents on the back and bottom of the laptop pull in cool air while two large fans push out heat at the rear corners.
- The 15.6-inch fullHD resolution diagonal display supports 144hz refresh rate, 60Hz 4k9 and Nvidia G-SYNC technology on select configurations. It also features four-zone keyboard lighting with WASD anti-ghosting keys for customised control for gamers.
- The notebooks sports stereo speakers powered with by Bang & Olufsen, along and a discrete audio amplifier.
