HP unveils gaming-centric Omen, Pavilion-series laptops: Know price, specs

HP India on July 10 unveiled the gaming-centric Omen 15 and Pavilion Gaming 15 notebooks at a starting price of Rs 74,990 and Rs 1,05,990, respectively. The company also unveiled gaming accessories such as the HP Omen sequencer keyboard, HP Omen reactor mouse and HP Omen X transceptor backpack. These accessories would be available starting August at a starting price of Rs 10,999 for keyboard, Rs 3,499 for mouse and Rs 11,999 for backpack.

The Pavilion Gaming 15 notebook is an everyday use device designed for serious gamers. However, the Omen 15 is a power-packed proposition in gaming segment with a small form-factor and powerful innards. While the Omen 15 is built for performance and enthusiast gamers, the Pavilion Gaming 15 is designed to meet the diverse needs of casual users.