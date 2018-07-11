Dr Reddy's launches Plaquenil's generic version in US after USFDA clearance

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

medicine, drug, antibiotic, doctor, pharmaceuticals
Representative Image

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday announced the launch of generic version of Plaquenil, used to treat malaria, lupus erythematosus, and rheumatoid arthritis, in the US.

The launch follows approval of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Plaquenil, by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

Quoting IMS Health data, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the Plaquenil brand and generic had US sales of approximately $215 million for the most recent twelve months ending in May 2018.

Dr Reddy's said its product Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets are available in 200 mg tablets in the bottle count sizes of 100 and 500.

Plaquenil is a trademark of Concordia International Corp.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading at Rs 2,293.95 apiece, down 1.11 per cent from the previous close on the BSE.
First Published: Wed, July 11 2018. 13:05 IST

