Huawei asks senior director, mid-level managers to quit on compliance issue

gear maker Huawei's mobile business division is learnt to have asked a senior director and some mid-management level employees to quit due to compliance issues, a development that the company has denied.

" has asked a senior director, a circle head and a senior employee in device procurement division to leave the company allegedly on compliance issue," an ex-senior manager, who was recently asked to quit CBG, told PTI.

The source also shared a list of several mid-level managers, who were allegedly asked by CBG management to quit in last couple of quarters.

Huawei, however, denied of any retrenchment activity at the company.

"We deny any such development at Consumer Business Group, Huawei India," the company said in response to query on retrenchment, sacking and reduction of team size in the mobile business division.

A senior executive at CBG said that it is bell curve in the company's growth where people who are unable to perform as per growth pace of the company have been asked to leave and it happens in most of the

"We are not cutting any job per se. The vacant positions are being filled. We have made two separate teams for Huawei mobiles and Honor, which means the company is going to hire aggressively," the executive said.

Huawei on Thursday announced opening of new office for its online brand Honor in Bengaluru.