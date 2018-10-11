Arun Kumar Rath replaces M Ravi, takes charge as Bhilai Steel Plant CEO

Kumar Rath, of SAIL's Steel Plant, Thursday took charge as the new of Bhilai Steel plant, two days after a major fire accident at the SAIL unit which has so far claimed 13 lives.

Rath has replaced M Ravi who was removed Wednesday following the accident.

An explosion took place at the Limited's (SAIL) in Durg district of Chhattisgarh Tuesday.

"Operations have resumed and A K Rath has taken over as the new of our plant in Bhilai," M C Agarwal, (Corporate Affairs), Limited (SAIL) told

Expressing anguish at the loss of lives in the blast, who reached the site Wednesday removed the M Ravi with immediate effect and suspended (safety department) T Pandya Raja and ( department) Naveen Kumar.

The Centre has announced a compensation of Rs 3.3 million each to the families of workers who lost their lives in the blast.

The families of the deceased will also get a statutory compensation between Rs 3.3 million and Rs 9 million.