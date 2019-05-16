JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

PNB decides not to sell stake in housing finance wing, calls off pact
Business Standard

Huawei to challenge US export sanctions, says they will hurt America

The decision by the Commerce Department to add Huawei and 70 affiliates to its Entity List bans them from buying parts and components from US companies without the government approval

David Shepardson & Diane Bartz | Reuters  |  Washington 

HUAWEI
Huawei said the decision will "affect tens of thousands of American jobs, and disrupt the current collaboration

Huawei Technologies said on Thursday it will challenge a decision by the US Commerce Department to add the Chinese company to a export blacklist, warning the decision "will do significant economic harm to the American companies with which Huawei does business."

Huawei said the decision will "affect tens of thousands of American jobs, and disrupt the current collaboration and mutual trust that exist on the global supply chain." The Commerce Department did not immediately comment.

The decision by the Commerce Department to add Huawei and 70 affiliates to its Entity List bans them from buying parts and components from US companies without the government approval.

US officials told Reuters the order would also make it difficult, if not impossible, for Huawei, the largest telecommunications equipment producer in the world, to sell some products because of its reliance on US suppliers. The order will take effect in the coming days.

The dramatic move comes as the Trump administration has aggressively lobbied other countries not to use Huawei equipment in next-generation 5G networks and comes just days after Washington imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods amid an escalating trade war.
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 23:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements