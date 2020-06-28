Huge spike in demand, profits make Bigbasket re-evaluate fundraising

Online grocery firm Bigbasket is having a relook at its earlier plan to go for a funding round in July because of the changed business environment. The company, which has started generating profits, is also seeing a huge spike in demand after the relaxation of the lockdown.
The Bengaluru-based firm in January had appointed Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to assist it in raising $150 million in a funding round towards June-July. While these bankers had initiated talks with perspective investors, the grocer is in two minds whether it actually needs to go for such a large funding ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST Rs
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
Note: Subscription will be auto renewed, you may cancel any time in the future without any questions asked.
What you get?
ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL
- Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
- Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
- Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
- Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
- Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
- 18 years of archival data.
NOTE :
- The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
- Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
- To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
Note: Subscription will be auto renewed, you may cancel any time in the future without any questions asked.
What you get
ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL
- Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
- Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
- Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
- Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
- Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
NOTE :
- This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
- Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
- To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU