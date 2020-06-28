Huge spike in demand, profits make Bigbasket re-evaluate fundraising

Online grocery firm Bigbasket is having a relook at its earlier plan to go for a funding round in July because of the changed business environment. The company, which has started generating profits, is also seeing a huge spike in demand after the relaxation of the lockdown.

The Bengaluru-based firm in January had appointed Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to assist it in raising $150 million in a funding round towards June-July. While these bankers had initiated talks with perspective investors, the grocer is in two minds whether it actually needs to go for such a large funding ...