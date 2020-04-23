HUL, RB and Amul among top advertisers on TV amid coronavirus lockdown

-
Hindustan Unilever (HUL), RB (Reckitt Benckiser) and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the makers of Amul, were the leading advertisers on TV during the lockdown, data by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) shows.
Data for April 11-17 shows that HUL, RB & Amul increased their advertising on news, general entertainment and movie channels.
Covid-related ads and those relating to essential categories inched up during the lockdown.
