Business Standard

HUL, RB and Amul among top advertisers on TV amid coronavirus lockdown

Data for April 11-17 shows that HUL, RB & Amul increased their advertising on news, general entertainment and movie channels.

Viveat Susan Pinto 

Covid-related ads and those relating to essential categories inched up during the lockdown

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), RB (Reckitt Benckiser) and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the makers of Amul, were the leading advertisers on TV during the lockdown, data by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) shows.

Covid-related ads and those relating to essential categories inched up during the lockdown.

First Published: Thu, April 23 2020. 22:47 IST

