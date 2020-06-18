HUL, RB, ITC up the ante in home hygiene with new campaigns, products

Among the lasting lifestyle changes that the pandemic is expected to bring about is the increased and frenzied focus on hygiene, reflected not just in the increased demand personal care products and safety gear (such as masks, gloves and protective clothing), but also for cleaning agents, such as floor and surface sanitisers and cleaners.

And leading consumer goods companies such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC and RB (earlier Reckitt Benckiser) are responding to the shift in consumer behaviour with a sharp focus on their portfolio of cleaning brands, with new campaigns and also new ...