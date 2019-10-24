HUL to Nestle, brands are using green marketing initiatives to woo buyers

Green is slowly emerging as a common marketing theme binding a host of brands -- from realty developers to oil companies. Industry experts say regulatory push and consumer maturity are driving this environment push. That and some real problems on the ground.

As the harvest season set in, the country’s capital once again found itself gasping for breath because of poor air quality. As a political blame game ensued, such environment disasters show the great opportunity that brands have to display their green leanings. It is not just a coincidence that around the same time, ...