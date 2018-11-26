Hyderabad's Freyr Energy raises Rs 270 million in Series-A funding

-
Freyr Energy, a Hyderabad-based rooftop solar company, on Monday announced that is has raised an investment of Rs 270 million. This investment is a mix of equity and debt. The round was led by C4D Partners, a Netherlands-based Impact Investment Fund.
Last year, Freyr Energy had secured seed funding from Doen-Participaties, another Netherlands-based investment company that has a strong track record of investing in innovative and sustainable start-ups.
Freyr Energy believes in making solar energy more accessible for homeowners, businesses and communities around the world. Freyr Energy's technology platform, SunPro, was developed to provide customised solutions to the customers.
The company has recorded a 16X growth in revenue in the past four years and has been profitable for the past two years. At present, Freyr Energy has 1,000-plus installations across 18 states in India and a customer base in the US, Nigeria and Ghana.
