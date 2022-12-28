I owe my success to institutional reforms over 30 years: Gautam Adani

Adani group's success is due to policy and institutional reforms over the past three decades and not due to its links with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chairman said on Wednesday.

In an interview with India Today channel, Adani said he has been an easy target because both him and Prime Minister Modi are from the same state. "That makes me the easy target of such baseless allegations," he stated.

The runs diverse businesses such as power plants, ports and airports. Adani, who has a net worth of over $135 billion started his entrepreneurial journey with commodity trade. Infact Adani started his export house when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister.

"But for Rajiv Gandhi, my journey as an entrepreneur would never have taken off," he remarked.

Adani said the second push came during the Prime ministership of P V Narasimha Rao. He also benefitted due to policy initiatives of then Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel and that led to group's foray in Mundra port. Narendra Modi's election as chief minister of Gujarat in 2001 and subsequent policy reforms were a turning point in the group's development.

"My professional success is not because of any individual leader but because of the policy and institutional reforms initiated by several leaders and governments during a long period of over three decades," Adani asserted.

Last week it was announced that will own 65 per cent stake in channel following its founders' decision to sell stake.

will continue to maintain its editorial independence, he said.

" will be a credible, independent, global network with a clear lakshman rekha between management and editorial," Adani added, putting an end to the speculation over the television channel's functioning following a change in ownership.

This year the group also acquired ACC and Ambuja Cements for around $10.5 billion making it the second largest cement company in India. But these acquisitions have been raised questions about the group's debt profile.

"In the past nine years, our profit has been growing at twice the rate of our debt, because of which our debt to EBITDA ratio has come down from 7.6 to 3.2, which is very healthy for a large group where most of the are in the infrastructure space with assured and predictable cash flow unlike in manufacturing," Adani said.

"Not only national but international rating agencies have rated us equivalent to India’s sovereign rating," he said. "Nine years ago, out of our total debt, 86 per cent was lending from Indian banks. But now, the exposure of Indian banks in our total lending is reduced to only 32 per cent. Almost 50 per cent of our borrowing is through international bonds," he added.

Expressing optimism over the state of economy, Adani said India will add a trillion dollars to its GDP every 12 to 18 months within the next decade.

"A strong focus on capital expenditure, employment, social infrastructure and social security (in the union budget) will help in facing the global headwinds of recession and India will emerge stronger," he answered in reply to questions on economy.

Adani said he has been inspired by Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani who showed that a humble man can not only set up world class business group but leave a legacy.