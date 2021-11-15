IBM expands presence in Telangana with new BPO unit at Hyderabad

today announced that it has set up a new facility offering clients Business Process Operations consulting from Consulting in Hyderabad, in India.

The expansion is aligned to its global double-digits hiring strategy across its global delivery network. Currently, the India footprint of Business Process Operations from Consulting covers Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Pune, Mysuru and Mumbai.

The new facility will be focused on Business Process Operations across several domains such as finance & accounts, procurement & supply chain, human resources & recruiting, and industry specific processes including risk & compliance.

With this facility, IBM Consulting can help clients achieve their digital transformation goals leveraging talent and IBM’s comprehensive capabilities in process re-engineering, data and technology.

Tony Menezes, Global Managing Partner – Business Process Operations, IBM Consulting said, “IBM Consulting is committed to helping clients leverage hybrid cloud and AI capabilities to accelerate digital transformation across their organization. We will combine our deep industry domain expertise with world-class skills and diversity of talent of Telangana, as we witness significant growth in our Business Process Operations portfolio globally.”

Business Process Operations delivers a unified user experience and business value for organizations with use of agile methodologies, advanced process mining and intelligent workflows powered by hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI). In finance organizations for instance, it provides insights for core functionalities such as working capital optimisation, spend leakage, reduced errors/exceptions, and others.

The new facility will also have dedicated workspaces to collaborate with clients via the IBM Garage, a collaborative approach to fast-track innovation and drive meaningful, lasting transformation.

The facility also serves an additional function of enabling resiliency for IBM Consulting by acting as backup site for Business Process Operations centres in Chennai and Bengaluru. The onsite team will also collaborate with IBM India Software Labs in Hyderabad to bring in AI and platform offerings to reimagine intelligent workflows in client operations.

“The expansion to Hyderabad is a key component of our growth plans in India. Our aim is to not just transform our clients’ critical business functions with local talent but also to drive skills development and enhance employability in the market,” said Sachin Varma, Senior Partner, IBM Consulting, Asia-Pacific.

IBM Consulting is IBM’s consulting and global professional services business, and has over 140,000 skilled professionals globally and is in 150+ countries today and continues to grow organically and inorganically.