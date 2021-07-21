IBM signs 10-year partnership deal with Bangalore International Airport

and Limited (BIAL), which operates Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR Airport), today announced a 10-year partnership under which and Kyndryl will provide IT solutions to create a new “Airport in a Box” platform that will support transforming the end-to-end travel experience for passengers at BLR Airport. The financial details of the deals were not disclosed.

As one of the world's fastest-growing airports, BLR Airport needed a nimble, scalable and cost-competitive technology and operations environment that can boost its agility and operational flexibility to handle future growth in passenger traffic.

Once the platform is fully operational, and BIAL plan to explore opportunities to advance the “Airport in a Box” platform as a cornerstone of innovation and transformation for the global travel and transportation industry.

“We are excited about partnering with IBM as part of our vision to make BLR a Smart Airport--a digitalised, seamlessly connected, intuitive airport," said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL. "Our aim is to introduce more digitally advanced, innovative services and products at BIAL to ensure that the passengers and partners have the advantage of future forward technologies, in a seamless operating environment."

To achieve this goal, BIAL has selected IBM Global Business Services, IBM hybrid cloud capabilities and Kyndryl, the new, independent company that will be created following the separation of IBM's Managed Infrastructure Services business, to design and implement a next generation architecture with robust and dynamic delivery model.

The platform IBM is developing to support BIAL’s business growth will be enabled by a comprehensive set of IBM technology and services, enabled by an open hybrid cloud approach from IBM and supported Red Hat Ansible Automation. The platform also will generate AI-powered insights from IBM Maximo enterprise asset management technology to optimize inventory management and total cost of ownership.

IBM and BIAL will work to ensure that the platform supports BIAL’s commitment to sustainability and the community at large. BIAL recently achieved its goal of net energy neutral status in the financial year 2020-21, consuming energy from renewable sources.

“This long-term project capitalises on our proven ability to deliver a combination of advanced technologies and services that enable the world’s leading travel and transportation to innovate and transform their businesses,” said Mark Foster, Senior Vice President, IBM Services and IBM Global Business Services.

“We are proud to partner with BIAL in its digital transformation journey. BIAL has been a pioneer in adoption of cutting-edge technology for delivering enhanced value to its passengers & cargo partners,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India. “With IBM and Kyndryl as the strategic partners, BIAL will be able to leverage the robust integration of best-in-class cloud & AI enabled solutions with deep industry & technology expertise.”

IBM works with more than 150 airports globally.