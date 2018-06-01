ICICI bank denies media report on sending Chanda Kochhar on leave

-
ICICI Bank Ltd on Friday denied a media report that said CEO Chanda Kochhar has been asked to go on leave until an independent enquiry on alleged cases of impropriety is concluded.
"The ICICI Bank Board denies having asked Chanda Kochhar to go on leave. She is on her annual leave which was planned in advance," the bank said in a statement.
The board also "denies it has appointed any search committee to find her successor", the private sector lender said in a statement.
