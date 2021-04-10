IFC proposes $50mn debt finance for Thar Surya solar power project

-
ALSO READ
Shadow over solar power
Mahindra & Mahindra commences deliveries of latest version of Thar SUV
Surya Roshni shares rise 7% on rating upgrades, stable outlook
Tata Power, SIDBI join hands for rooftop solar financing for MSMEs
Railways' solar power tender attracts only a few bids; deadline extended
-
International Finance Corporation (IFC) plans to debt finance the construction of Thar Surya 1 Pvt Ltd's 300 MW solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan by $50 million.
Apart from lending $50 million, IFC will also mobilise $100 million debt through parallel lenders.
According to IFC, the total solar power project cost is estimated at $200 million.
The solar power project is sponsored by Enel Green Power India, one of the step-down subsidiaries of Enel Green Power S.p.A., an existing IFC client.
Enel Green Power is one of the largest renewable energy developer in the world with 49 GW installed capacity across wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower projects, and with presence in 28 countries.
Enel Green Power is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A., Italy.
The solar power generation project was awarded by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
The power generated by Thar Surya will be sold to SECI under 25 year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).
--IANS
vj/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU