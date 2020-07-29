IFSCA seeks to give GIFT City a global feel, says chairman Injeti Srinivas

Making Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City a hub for India-focused alternative investment funds with all facilities available in other financial centres is among the priorities of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), its Chairman Injeti Srinivas told Business Standard. The priorities include setting up an international bullion exchange also.

The GIFT City-based international financial centre, situated near Ahmedabad, is working like foreign territory. However, this smart city is now set to compete with centres such as Hong Kong, Singapore, and ...