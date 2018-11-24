IIFL Holdings' subsidiary lnfoline Finance to raise up to Rs 50 billion

-
IIFL Holdings said Saturday its arm lnfoline Finance is planning to raise up to Rs 50 billion via non-convertible debentures.
"India lnfoline Finance Limited, a material NBFC subsidiary of the company (IIFL Holdings), has filed the draft shelf prospectus with the NSE (National Stock Exchange) and the BSE on November 23, 2018, for raising of funds by way of issue of non-convertible debentures through public issue route up to Rs 50 billion in one or more tranches subject to necessary approvals," a BSE filing by IIFL Holdings said.
