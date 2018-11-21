IIFL to raise Rs 18 bn from domestic investors for affordable housing fund

IIFL Group is looking to raise Rs 18 billion from offshore and domestic investors for its new affordable housing fund by next month. It will be the largest fund raise by an Indian fund manager for affordable housing this year. In September, Motilal Oswal Real Estate raised Rs 5.75 billion to invest in affordable housing.

Last year, HDFC Capital raised $550 million to invest in the same sector. "We have already raised Rs 16 billion. By next month, we will reach Rs 18 billion. The money was raised from domestic family offices and high-networth individuals, institutional ...