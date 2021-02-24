IIM Lucknow achieves 100% final placements in virtual hiring process

has concluded its 2020-21 Final for the 35th batch of MBA and 16th batch of MBA-ABM students. Owing to Covid-19 protocols, the process was conducted virtually.

This year, the highest domestic and international annual cost-to-company (CTC) package attained matched up to Rs 51 lakh and Rs 56 lakh, respectively. The average and median annual CTC stood at Rs 26 lakh and Rs 23.5 lakh, respectively.

According to IIM-L, top national and international recruiters participated in this year’s placement cycle, with recruiters offering a wide gamut of roles in domains like consulting, finance, general management, IT & analytics and sales & marketing.

A good number of prestigious first-time recruiters were also on-boarded this time apart from the legacy recruiters offering diverse job profiles to the candidates.

“With most of the students back on campus, and a few of them still situated in dispersed locations across the country, commendable efforts went into coordination between the recruiters and the candidates, while ensuring sufficient infrastructural and operational facilities in place to ensure smooth execution of the entire Final cycle,” a press communiqué of the Institute said.

The was conducted in two tiers: Higher Entry Placement Process (HEPP), for candidates with 12 or more months of prior work experience, and the Final Placement Process, where all candidates are eligible to appear for company processes. Major recruiters including Amazon, Byju's, Deloitte, Everest Group, Flipkart, Jio Platforms, Microsoft, Optum, PayTM, PayU, PwC US Advisory, RPG and Salesforce, participated in HEPP.

During the Final Placements, legacy recruiters such as Accenture, American Express, Asian Paints, Avendus Capital, Bain & Company, Citi, GEP Consulting, Goldman Sachs, ICICI, Kearney, Kotak, KPMG, Mahindra & Mahindra, MasterCard Advisors, Mckinsey & Company, Morgan Stanley, Nestle, Reliance Industries Limited, State Street, Tata Administrative Services, Tata Sky, The Boston Consulting Group and Wells Fargo participated.

International offers were extended by African Industries Group, Landmark Group and Noon. First-time recruiters included Amagi, Angel Broking, Bayer, Comviva, FMC, HDFC Securities, Indus Insights, Jana Bank, Morgan Stanley, Navi Technologies, Red Fort Capital, Sabre Partners and Zynga.

“We were able to successfully complete yet another final placement season with the same record, despite the limitations posed by the pandemic. This was made possible only through the relentless support of the recruiters who extended their full faith to the virtual placement process of IIM Lucknow, and the students, whose efforts went into making this placement season a success,” the Institute underlined.