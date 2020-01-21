JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News

This former Flipkart CTO brings financial inclusion to rural Indians
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

IIT-Madras: Nurturing a range of start-up ideas, from farming to space tech

The institute has so far incubated 200 firms, of which 73 are successful enterprises that have raised Rs 1,620 cr at a cumulative valuation of Rs 6,000 cr

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Back in 2012, Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain were classmates at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), one of the oldest IITs in India. After a brief corporate stint, when both decided to take a plunge into entrepreneurship, they turned to their alma mater.

Thanks to the initial support by the seniors, faculty members and professors, Mehta and Jain today run Ather Energy, a successful smart electric scooter company in India. Stellapps is another example of a successful IIT-M-incubated start-up. It has developed solutions that optimise the agricultural supply chain across ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, January 21 2020. 10:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU