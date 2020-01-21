IIT-Madras: Nurturing a range of start-up ideas, from farming to space tech

Back in 2012, Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain were classmates at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), one of the oldest IITs in India. After a brief corporate stint, when both decided to take a plunge into entrepreneurship, they turned to their alma mater.

Thanks to the initial support by the seniors, faculty members and professors, Mehta and Jain today run Ather Energy, a successful smart electric scooter company in India. Stellapps is another example of a successful IIT-M-incubated start-up. It has developed solutions that optimise the agricultural supply chain across ...