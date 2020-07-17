Improving outlook, margin performance to support HCL Technologies stock

Despite a weak revenue performance due to the impact of Covid-19, HCL Technologies reported a healthy margin profile for the June quarter. While revenues were down 7.2 per cent on a sequential basis due to the pandemic, supply constraints and offshoring of large deals, the company managed to post steady margins at 20.5 per cent.

This was marginally lower than the 20.9 per cent posted in the March quarter, and was led by gains from offshoring to low cost destinations, change in business mix and improving cost efficiencies. While revenue growth in the quarter was muted, the company ...