In fight for IndiGo, Bhatia appears to have pushed out partner Gangwal

In the early 1990s, Rahul Bhatia returned to India from Canada with a Master’s degree. At the time, he was unwilling to join his father’s travel business and wanted to go off to the US to ‘do his own thing’. Fate, though, willed otherwise.

In September 1991, Bhatia Senior was forced out of his company after his business partners quietly increased their equity in it. This convinced his son to take the plunge in the travel business. He built a new company and went on to convert it into a conglomerate — InterGlobe Enterprises. He also drew an important life ...