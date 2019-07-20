IndiGo reports highest profit, board meet continues amid promoters' tussle

In the midst of a tussle between promoters, InterGlobe Aviation, which operates the country’s largest airline by market share IndiGo, has recorded its highest net profit at Rs 1,203 crore for the June quarter with a more than 40-fold rise from the same period last year. That’s not the only first for the company.

In a departure from the regular practice, the company’s board meeting has been stretched to two days. The board on Friday discussed a “range of issues”, including appointment of a woman director, and the meeting will continue on Saturday, IndiGo ...