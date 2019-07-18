JUST IN
Govt seeks explanation from IndiGo on issues raised by Rakesh Gangwal

The Registrar of Companies (RoC), National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana has sought "certain information/explanations" in relation to Gangwal's complaint

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

According to media reports, serious differences have cropped up between the two chief promoters over strategies and ambitions for the airline

The government has sought explanations from InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo's parent firm), on allegations of corporate governance lapses raised by co-founder and promoter Rakesh Gangwal.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company on Thursday said it received a communication on Wednesday from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) regarding the complaint.

The Registrar of Companies (RoC), National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana has sought "certain information/explanations" in relation to Gangwal's complaint.

"The company will respond to MCA within the prescribed period," the filing said.

Explanations have been sought under Section 206(4) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Section 26 provides powers for the ministry to call for information, inspect books and conduct inquiries.

The ministry's communication comes less than 10 days after Gangwal flagged concerns about corporate governance lapses at InterGlobe Aviation, especially certain related party transactions entered into by co-founder Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) Group.

Copies of his complaint to the markets regulator was also sent to the ministry and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others, by Gangwal.
