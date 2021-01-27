India Cements reports Rs 62 crore in profit for December quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sagar Cements surges 8%, hits 52-week high on robust Q2 results
The India Cements reports Q3 net profit at Rs 67.90 cr, revenue down 4.79%
Damanis hike stake in India Cements in Q3 to 21%; stock jumps 6%
India Cements advances 13% on heavy volumes; stock hits 34-month high
Company Act overhaul: Experts call for careful, balanced approach
-
India Cements Ltd clocked standalone net profits at Rs 62.02 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, the company said on Wednesday.
The city-based noted industrialist N Srinivasan-led company had registered Rs 5.37 crore as net loss during corresponding quarter previous year.
For the nine month period ending December 31, 2020 standalone net profits surged to Rs 150.41 crore as against Rs 75.56 crore registered a year ago.
For the year ending March 31, 2020, the company had clocked standalone net loss at Rs 35.51 crore.
Total income on a standalone basis stood at Rs 1,162.91 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 1,194.42 crore recorded corresponding quarter last fiscal.
For the nine month period ending December 31,2020 standalone total income slipped to Rs 2,998.68 crore from Rs 3,915.36 crore registered in the same period last year.
For the year ending March 31,2020, standalone total income was at Rs 5,085.28 crore.
The COVID-19 pandemic situation has affected the normal operations of the company and production, sales and profitability have been impacted, the company said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU