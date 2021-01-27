NAM India Q3 PAT surges 42% at Rs 212 crore; total income up 11%

-
ALSO READ
NAM India Q1 profit up 25% to Rs 156 cr; income falls to Rs 336.18 cr
Reliance Capital invites bids for stake sale in subsidiaries to clear debt
Reliance Capital lenders appoint SBI Caps, JM Financial to sell assets
Reliance Capital reports widening of standalone net loss to Rs 387 cr in Q1
Change in AUM mix a key near-term challenge for AMCs as investors turn wary
-
Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) on Wednesday reported a 42 per cent jump in profit after tax at Rs 212 crore for three months ended December 31, 2020.
In comparison, the company had a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 149.30 crore in the year-ago period, NAM India said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.
Total income rose by 11 per cent to Rs 399 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 360.64 crore in three months ended December 31, 2019.
In addition, the company's board approved interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.
Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO of NAM India said, "In the last six months, global and domestic economic activity has seen a sharp rebound. The Indian mutual fund industry's assets have increased at a strong pace in this period and, are poised to grow exponentially in the next three-five years".
"Our priority is to be 'future ready' and capture this long-term opportunity," he added.
NAM India is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund's scheme.
As of December quarter, NAM India has assets under management of Rs 3.52 lakh crore, including Nippon India Mutual Fund of Rs 2.13 lakh crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU