India Inc raises Rs 672 billion by issuing shares to investors in FY18

Indian firms mobilised Rs 672 billion by issuing shares to institutional investors during 2017-18, registering nearly eight-fold rise over the previous fiscal.

The firms had mopped up Rs 84.64 billion in 2016-17.

As per the latest data available with the (Sebi), the capital garnered by the listed through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route stood at Rs 672.57 billion in FY18.

During 2017-18, June was the busiest month, with the firms raising Rs 150 billion, followed by December (Rs 110.37 billion), May (Rs 72.98 billion), October (Rs 72.80 billion), February (Rs 56.04 million) and September (Rs 55 billion).

The funds were mobilised for business expansion, refinancing of debt, working capital requirements and other

QIP is an alternative mode of resource raising available for listed to raise funds from the domestic market.

In terms of numbers, 53 issues appeared in the financial year 2017-18 as compared to 20 in the previous fiscal.