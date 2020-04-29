India Inc wants govt to shift focus to economy amid Covid-19 outbreak

As the Centre remains undecided about its strategy to exit the lockdown, chief executive officers (CEOs) of top Indian companies have warned the government of an imminent depression in the economy and suggested that firms must learn to work in “new normal” conditions, with a Covid-19 vaccine still some time away.

It has been more than a month since industrial activity came to a virtual halt, after the government announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19. “The lockdown has had a positive effect in containing the virus. But it’s ...