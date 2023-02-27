India is a key country for our regional strategy: Ivanhoe Cambridge MD

Recently, Ivanhoe Cambridge, the subsidiary of Canada’s second-largest pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and Singaporean investor Mapletree announced a Rs 15,400-crore partnership to develop, own, and operate technology-focused office spaces in the country. Chanakya Chakravarti, managing director, India, Asia-Pacific, of Ivanhoe, in conversation with Raghavendra Kamath, talks about the investor’s new ventures and strategy for the . Edited excerpts: