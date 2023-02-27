JUST IN
CynLr launches research hub for vision, intelligence and robotics
India is a key country for our regional strategy: Ivanhoe Cambridge MD

India is a key country for our regional strategy as we aim at steady growth in the Asia-Pacific region, says Chanakya Chakravarthi, MD, Ivanhoe Cambridge

Topics
Q&A | Real Estate  | REITs

Raghavendra Kamath 

Chanakya Chakravarthi, Ivanhoe Cambridge
Chanakya Chakravarthi, MD, Ivanhoe Cambridge

Recently, Ivanhoe Cambridge, the real estate subsidiary of Canada’s second-largest pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and Singaporean investor Mapletree announced a Rs 15,400-crore partnership to develop, own, and operate technology-focused office spaces in the country. Chanakya Chakravarti, managing director, India, Asia-Pacific, of Ivanhoe, in conversation with Raghavendra Kamath, talks about the investor’s new ventures and strategy for the Indian market. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 18:51 IST

