India's ad market likely to grow 10.9%, says Dentsu Aegis Network

Dentsu Aegis Network released its advertising forecast for India this CY, saying it would grow at 10.9% to touch Rs 75,952 crore in terms of size. Digital ads will constitute 23% of this market, it said, with its size estimated to be Rs 17,469 crore for 2020.

The segment will remain the third-largest for now, after TV and print. But in the next five years, this picture is likely to change as digital ad spend grows, pushing it up the pecking order of segments.

By 2025, the total advertising market in India will touch Rs 1.3 trillion. Digital advertising is estimated to be Rs 58,550 crore in terms of size, which will be nearly half of the total market.

Dentsu attributes growth in digital advertising to technological advancements, improvements in data science and analytics.