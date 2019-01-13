India's biggest start-up incubator opens at Kochi; to offer new-age tech

Chief Minister Vijayan on Sunday inaugurated in Kochi the country's biggest start-up incubator.

Housed in a 180,000-lakh square-feet facility, it has incubation setups across a string of segments in modern technology.

The Integrated Startup Complex, set up under the Startup Mission (KSM), has ultra modern facilities, like "Maker Village" dedicated to promotion of hardware startups, "Bionest" for promoting medical technologies, BRINC which is the country's first international accelerator for hardware startups, BRIC which aids developing solutions for cancer diagnosis and care, and a set up by the industry majors.

"Overall, the government is working for the state to have a total area of 23 million sq.ft of IT space (up from 13 million sq.ft last year). We are also planning to give direct jobs to 250,000 lakh in IT," said Vijayan and added that the government is working to ensure that fosters social development.

After the completion of three more projects, Kerala will have startup and incubation space of 500,000 sq.ft, which will be largest of these type in the world.

M Sivasankar, Secretary, IT (Kerala), pointed out: "This has never happened in our country, where it usually takes a couple of years for an incubator to get the whole area occupied. The first three floors of the new complex have been furnished, while the rest of the floors have already got allotted to various startups," said Sivasankar.