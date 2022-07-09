India's EV sector seeing 108% job growth, women rising to the top: Study

The Indian electric vehicle (EV) sector is witnessing a 108 per cent over the last two years and leads in the talent location, finds a survey.

As per the survey done by the recruitment and staffing company CIEL HR Services, metro cities are witnessing large participation in the EV segment.

And is the hottest location for EV talent with 62 per cent of job postings in this region, followed by 12 per cent in Delhi, nine per cent in Pune, six per cent in Coimbatore and three per cent in Chennai, the survey notes.

According to the study, there has been a significant and the average growth in employee numbers stands at a whopping 108 per cent over the last two years.

The survey titled 'Latest Employment Trends in EV Sector 2022' was conducted for an employee base of 15,700 spread over 52 .

It revealed that the engineering function dominates the EV sector, followed by operation, sales, quality assurance, business development, IT, human resource and marketing.

Leading EV players have hired 2,236 employees over the last six months.

Women, who have their presence in almost all the sectors across India, are climbing their way up in the EV segment. Different EV like Kinetic Green, Mahindra Electric Mobility, Convergence Energy Services Limited, OBEN Electric Vehicle and Ampere Vehicles have women in top management positions, CIEL HR said.

Commenting on the findings, Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO said, "We have always been working towards understanding hiring strategies, employer demands and workplace trends across different industries from across India. The insights from the study will help in strategic decision making related to the Talent Ecosystem."

--IANS

