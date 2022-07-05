Tesla cars can now scan for potholes to avoid vehicle damage

-
ALSO READ
Delhi roads will be pothole-free within month, says Manish Sisodia
India says Tesla should not import cars from China for domestic sale
Tesla recalls 130,000 cars to fix touchscreen issues due to overheating
Elon Musk's Tesla posts record profit, won't produce new models in 2022
Karnataka invites Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up its plant in Bengaluru
-
Electric vehicle company Tesla has confirmed that its vehicles can now scan for rough roads, like potholes, to help avoid them damaging the vehicles by adjusting the suspension.
In a new 2022.20 software update, the automaker wrote about a new feature of the "Tesla Adaptive Suspension" system, reports the auto-tech website Electrek.
"Tesla Adaptive Suspension will now adjust ride height for an upcoming rough road section. This adjustment may occur at various locations, subject to availability, as the vehicle downloads rough road map data generated by Tesla vehicles," the company was quoted as saying.
This is the first confirmation of the Tesla vehicle fleet scanning the roads to evaluate its conditions.
For now, it is not about Autopilot, or Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta, navigating around those "rough road sections", but Tesla adapting the suspension for those conditions, the report said.
This feature is only going to be available in Tesla vehicles with adaptive suspension, like the new Model S and Model X
Back in 2020, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla Autopilot is eventually going to detect potholes and make mini-maps to remember them and avoid them.
However, currently, Tesla Autopilot is not quite there yet, but it can be now seen as the first confirmation that Tesla's fleet of vehicles is looking for them or more "rough road sections" in general.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU